Armenian PM blames Baku for trying to escalate tensions along Karabakh line of contact

YEREVAN, March 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is trying to provoke a military escalation along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

“We can see Azerbaijan taking specific steps aimed at a military escalation on the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh,” he stated at a cabinet meeting.

According to the prime minister, Armenia is launching international mechanisms to prevent Azerbaijan from committing genocide against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. “I have ordered the Foreign Ministry to activate these mechanisms through the UN,” Pashinyan added.

The Armenian prime minister also noted that Azerbaijan’s state propaganda was trying to use the media to launch a military aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh, “claiming that the Armenian army was present there, which is untrue”.

TASS