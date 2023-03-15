Charles Aznavour statue to be installed in central Yerevan

A statue of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour will be erected in Yerevan’s central France Square to mark his 100th birth anniversary, according to a decision approved by the Yerevan City Council at a meeting on Wednesday.

Addressing city councilors, Deputy Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan said the Aznavour Foundation proposed to install the crooner’s statue in Yerevan ahead of his 100th anniversary back in 2022.

The statue is planned to be installed in the central part of France Square where the statue of Jules Bastien-Lepage by Auguste Rodin is currently standing.

Avinyan said the location was selected given the municipal authorities’ plans to move the Jules Bastien-Lepage statue closer to the sidewalk for people to have a better view.

A monument to Charles Aznavour will also be unveiled in Paris to honor the great singer on his anniversary, the deputy mayor added.

The singer died on 1 October 2018 at the age of 94.

