Putin, Pashinyan stress importance of implementing agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and several other matters were the focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

“The sides discussed the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh paying special attention to the progressive implementation of the entire package of trilateral agreements between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders,” it said.

The two leaders also touched upon other issues on the current bilateral agenda.

According to the Kremlin press service, the call was initiated by the Armenian side.

The press service of the Armenian government said earlier that Pashinyan and Putin discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor and the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

TASS