Russia remains in dialogue with both Armenia, Azerbaijan, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia continues to work meticulously in its dialogue with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“As a party to the trilateral agreements and documents that were signed two years ago, Russia continues to fulfill its obligations and carries on with this painstaking and difficult work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he pointed out, when asked if the Kremlin supported US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to immediately reopen the Lachin Corridor to commercial traffic.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani activists claiming to be environmentalists blocked the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and the place where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. Baku said that blocking the road was not the goal of the protest and civilian vehicles could freely move in both directions. However, Yerevan slammed the activity as a provocation by the Azerbaijani authorities aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster in the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that Nagorno-Karabakh was facing food shortages due to the blocking of the corridor. On December 14, Armenia requested that the European Court of Human Rights compel Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor.

