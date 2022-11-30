French National Assembly adopts resolution supporting Armenia and calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

The French National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution supporting Armenia and calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Condemns, in the strongest terms, the military aggression of Azerbaijan on September 13 and 14 against the southern and southeastern regions of the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in violation of its sovereignty;

Calls for an end to the military occupation by Azerbaijan of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces;

Calls for strict compliance with the terms of the trilateral declarations of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021;

Invites the Government to work within the United Nations Organization with a view to deploying an international interposition force capable of ensuring the end of hostilities in the South Caucasus and the safety of civilian populations. Emphasizes the importance of the role of the Security Council to endorse an agreement of the parties concerned on the deployment of such a force;

Calls on the Government, in consultation with the European Union and the United States, to take any diplomatic initiative likely to promote the development of a lasting peace treaty between the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan;

Calls on the Government to intensify efforts at the level of the European Union in order to adopt a common position aimed at promoting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia;

Welcomes, in this regard, the establishment of a European Union civilian mission aimed at restoring confidence, stabilizing the situation on the ground and contributing to the work of the boundary commissions of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan;

Also welcomes the deployment of an assessment mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to Armenia, at the request of the government in Yerevan;

Calls for the necessary respect for the territorial sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Armenia, on the part of Azerbaijan and all regional actors, in accordance with the international agreements to which they are parties;

Calls for the immediate and unconditional release and repatriation of all Armenian prisoners of war;

Calls on the Government to mobilize so that an international and independent investigation can be conducted into the abuses allegedly committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian soldiers and civilians. Invites, for this purpose, the Republic of Armenia to join the International Criminal Court in order to fight against impunity;

Invites the Government to consider the imposition of personal economic sanctions, should the attacks and occupation of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia continue;

Invites stakeholders, the Minsk Group, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, to do their utmost to preserve , in a sustainable way, the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the areas under Azerbaijani control of the Armenian territory and Nagorno-Karabakh;

Invites the Government to continue its mediation efforts and to continue to mobilize diplomatically so that a lasting solution can be implemented concerning the security of the Armenian populations of Nagorno-Karabakh, in accordance with resolution No. 520 of the National Assembly aforementioned;

Invites the Government to increase France’s support for the Republic of Armenia, particularly with regard to humanitarian aid, and to study the strengthening of its defense capacities;

Emphasizes its unwavering commitment to the search for lasting peace, which alone will ensure security and stability in the South Caucasus.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu