Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss relations between Baku, Yerevan

BAKU, November 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Michael Siebert, a managing director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service, have discussed Azerbaijan’s relations with the EU and Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“During the conversation, various aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, the process of the normalization [of relations] between Azerbaijan and Armenia, prospects for cooperation in the field of energy security, in the communication and transport areas in accordance with agreements that were reached with the European Union were discussed. An exchange of views took place on the processes taking place in the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry Bayramov informed his vis-a-vis in detail “about the efforts of Azerbaijan on the peace agenda, Armenia’s attempts to obstruct the process, its gross violation of commitments that are part of the trilateral statements (by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia), as well as the fact that Armenian armed formations have not yet been completely withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories, instances of the use (by the Armenian side) of the Lachin corridor for military purposes and the existing mine threat.”

TASS