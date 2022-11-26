Putin, Aliyev discuss implementing agreements on Armenia second time this week

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation for the second time this week to discuss agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

“Further steps to implement the entire range of trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia with an emphasis on practical issues of unblocking transport and economic ties in the region were considered,” the statement said.

Putin and Aliyev previously spoke on November 22. Then the leaders discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements with Armenia to ensure security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restore transport links in the South Caucasus. The next day, on November 23, Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

In October, following a meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan, Putin said that they had agreed on a joint statement. He also said that the meeting was useful and laid the groundwork for further steps toward resolving the situation as a whole. Separately, the Russian leader then said that “Russia, for its part, will do everything to ensure that a final and comprehensive settlement is reached.”.

