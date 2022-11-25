Chief of Armenia’s General Staff meets with NATO advisory group — ministry

YEREVAN, November 25. /TASS/. Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edward Asryan has met with an advisory group of NATO’s Partnership for Peace program, the country’s defense ministry said.

“Between November 21 and 24, the NATO Partnership for Peace advisory group held a seminar for staffers of the ministry and the General Staff, about trends in development of the professional non-commissioned officer system in modern armed forces,” the ministry’s press service said in a statement on Thursday.

The chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces was briefed about the seminar’s results and informed about areas of future cooperation, the ministry said.

TASS