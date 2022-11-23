Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border remain, says CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, November 23. /TASS/. The tension on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan persists and shootings take place there almost daily, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said.

“There is still tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The information that comes to us through the Crisis Response Center confirms that almost every day there are shootings on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he said, speaking on Wednesday at a joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Council of Ministers of Defense and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils.

Zas noted that three special sessions of the CSTO Collective Security Council were devoted to the discussion of threats: in May, September and October of this year.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported day-long shelling of its army positions on the border with Armenia and in Karabakh. The Armenian Defense Ministry slammed this statement as yet another fake.

