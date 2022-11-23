Russia’s Security Council secretary arrives in Yerevan for CSTO meeting

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has arrived in Armenia.

Later on Wednesday, Patrushev will attend a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of Security Council Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The meeting will be followed by a CSTO summit to take place in the Armenian capital later today. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit.

TASS