Putin to meet with Armenian PM on sidelines of Moscow-led bloc’s summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a visit to Yerevan for a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit on November 23, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“There certainly are plans [for a meeting],” he said, when asked if there would be a bilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia and Armenia in Yerevan.

Peskov confirmed earlier that Putin would participate in-person in the CSTO summit in Armenia.

TASS