Iran, Armenia stress stability in Caucasus

During the meeting, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said that further enhancement of cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan would benefit both nations and is in line with stability and security in the Southern Caucasus region.

He voiced Iran’s resolve to give a boost to ties with Armenia.

The Armenian side, in the meantime, appreciated Iran’s stands in support of his country’s territorial integrity.

He also said that Yerevan is determined to strengthen cooperation with Tehran in different areas, especially in economic and trade fields.

9341**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA