Putin to visit Yerevan for CSTO summit next week, Kremlin announces

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in person in Yerevan on November 23, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Friday.

Commenting on the president’s schedule for next week, Peskov said: “There will be a trip to Armenia for a CSTO summit and there will be Russian-Cuban talks [in Moscow].”

According to Peskov, Putin will take part in “other events, too.”

CSTO summit

At the Yerevan meeting next Wednesday, CSTO leaders will discuss international and regional security issues, steps to enhance the organization’s crisis response system and joint measures of assistance for Armenia, the CSTO Secretariat said earlier. Ahead of the CSTO presidency rotation on January 1, 2023, the Collective Security Council will consider appointing a new CSTO Secretary General, while Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will speak about the priorities of Minsk’s 2023 presidency in the organization.

The summit will be preceded by a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of the CSTO Security Council Secretaries.

Visit by Cuba’s leader

Earlier, the Cuban Embassy in Moscow broke the news that the Cuban president was planning to visit Russia for talks with Putin and to attend a ceremony for the unveiling of a monument to Fidel Castro. The opening of the monument to the leader of the Cuban revolution will take place on November 22, while the Cuban delegation will arrive in Moscow a couple of days earlier, the embassy said.

The monument to Castro will be unveiled in the eponymous square in Moscow’s Sokol neighborhood.

TASS