 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

US “deeply disturbed” by execution of Armenian prisoners, calls for full investigation

2022-10-03

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The United States is deeply disturbed by recent reports of Azerbaijani soldiers executing unarmed Armenian prisoners, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said in a Twitter post.

“We call for a full and impartial investigation. Those responsible for any atrocities must be held to account,” the Spokesperson said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Yorumlar kapatıldı.