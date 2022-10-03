US “deeply disturbed” by execution of Armenian prisoners, calls for full investigation

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The United States is deeply disturbed by recent reports of Azerbaijani soldiers executing unarmed Armenian prisoners, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said in a Twitter post.

“We call for a full and impartial investigation. Those responsible for any atrocities must be held to account,” the Spokesperson said.

The United States is deeply disturbed by recent reports of Azerbaijani soldiers executing unarmed Armenian prisoners. We call for a full and impartial investigation. Those responsible for any atrocities must be held to account. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 3, 2022

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu