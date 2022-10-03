Red Cross representatives visited Armenian soldiers captured in September

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) do not release statistical data on the number of Armenian servicemen taken prisoner by Azerbaijani forces, ICRC Armenia Office Communications Program Manager Zara Amatuni says.

However, they are in constant contact with the prisoners’ families, she told a news conference in Yerevan on Monday.

“We held the last meeting with the prisoners confirmed by the Azerbaijani authorities to our organization on September 23”, she said.

In Amatuni’s words, in this, as well as in other cases, the ICRC representatives had an opportunity to visit the captives’ places of detention, check their health condition and establish contact with their families.

“Naturally, this process is ongoing,” she stressed.

Panorama.AM