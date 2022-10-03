Armenian official reacts sharply to Klaar’s tweet on alleged ‘war crimes’ against Azerbaijanis

Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan has reacted sharply to a tweet by Toivo Klaar, the European Union’s special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, who alleged that “war crimes were committed against Azerbaijanis.”

In the tweet on Monday, the EU envoy said that he had been sent several videos “apparently showing war crimes committed against Azerbaijanis”.

“These need to be investigated and if authentic perpetrators need to be held responsible. The conflict has left deep wounds on both sides and to heal accountability is needed,” Klaar said.

His statement came after a new video showing the execution of several Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani troops circulated on social media on Sunday.

“It’s clear what’s going on, isn’t it? When irrefutable evidence of war crimes committed by Azerbaijan comes to surface, in order to counter it, Azerbaijan immediately presents war crimes as if committed by the Armenian side during the 44-day war back in 2020. Just after that, an equal sign is placed between the victim and the perpetrator (as if both parties did the same thing),” Marukyan wrote on Facebook.

“Moreover, trying to compare any incident during a full-scale war with an obvious war crime committed against unarmed soldiers and de facto POWs during the discussion of the text of a peace treaty simply does not fit into any logic.

“I am certain that Armenian forces have never committed such war crimes, there can be no comparison with what we saw in this despicable video.

“We will not allow putting a sign of equality between the victim and the perpetrator of war crimes,” the official said.

Panorama.AM