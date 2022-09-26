Artsakh Foreign Minister Discusses Karabakh Conflict with Rep. Schiff

Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan met with Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday and discussed the Karabakh conflict settlement process.

Babayan’s meeting with Schiff took place ahead of the Armenian National Committee of America-Wester Region’s annual banquet during which they were both honored with the “Freedom” and “Advocate of Justice” awards respectively.

Babayan briefed Schiff on the current domestic and foreign policy priorities of the Artsakh, including the Karabakh conflict settlement with Azerbaijan and other regional developments.

He expressed his gratitude to Schiff for advancing Armenian concerns in Congress and his decades-long support of Artsakh. Babayan also conveyed that the people of Artsakh greatly appreciate Schiff’s, and his colleagues’, efforts to advocating for the protection of the rights of the people in Artsakh.

Joining Babayan at the meeting were Artsakh’s Deputy Culture Minister Lernik Hovhannisyan and Artsakh’s Permanent Representative in the U.S. Robert Avetisyan.

Earlier on Sunday, Babayan was hosted and honored by Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian at the St. Leon Armenian Cathedral in Burbank where the Artsakh foreign minister attended Sunday services.

Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan at St. Leon Cathedral on Sept. 25

Babayan and Derderian discussed the current developments in Artsakh and Armenia and stressed the importance of strengthening Homeland-Diaspora relations. Babayan also emphasized the important role played by the Armenian Apostolic Church in advancing our national priorities.

Asbarez will have complete coverage of both events in upcoming editions.

