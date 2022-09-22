Showers, thunderstorms hit parts of Armenia

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Armenia on 22, 23 and 24 September to grip most of the regions overnight September 25.

No rainfall is forecast for September 26 and 27, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center reports.

Strong winds of up to 25 m/s are expected in some parts of the country in the next two days.

Temperatures are set to drop by 4-5C on September 22. A further decrease of 5-7C is expected on 25-26 September.

The capital Yerevan will also see rain on 22, 23 and 25 September.

