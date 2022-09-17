Nancy Pelosi to hold news conference in Yerevan

A delegation led by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to arrive in Armenia later on Saturday, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

“The U.S. Embassy in Armenia is looking forward to welcoming a U.S. Congressional Delegation led by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Yerevan later today,” the embassy said.

During her September 17-19 visit, Pelosi will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and other senior Armenian officials to discuss U.S.-Armenian relations, and the current security situation.

“Speaker Pelosi will also address the press, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and deliver a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts, which will be livestreamed at www.speaker.gov/newsroom. Speaker Pelosi will engage on the strong partnership between our two countries, rooted in shared values and long-standing ties between our peoples,” the statement said.

She will be joined by Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone, Representatives Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier.

Panorama.AM