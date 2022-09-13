Our Mkhitar

Talar Keoseyan

Mkhitar Gariki Galeyan was born on August 17, 2000 in Yerevan, Armenia. He was the son of true patriots. With his piercing hazel eyes, Mkhitar was a happy and content child. He and his younger sister Karineh were inseparable.

In 2018, he studied Armenian-Russian-Slavic relations and political science in Yerevan. He was drafted into the army on October 17, 2019 and served in Hadrut, Artsakh.

Mkhitar was a joyful soul who loved to dance. He was also determined. His goal was to pursue higher education on scholarship and he achieved it. He was a warm person who loved his nation, his family and his friends. His plan was to honorably serve and defend his country and return home to build his own family.

Mkhitar and his father Garik

An optimistic person, Mkhitar never complained while in the army. Whenever his family would ask how he was, he always assured them that he was well. After the death of his commander, he took charge. Mkhitar was a sergeant in the army and knew the value of the country. He was selfless and always encouraged his fellow soldiers under his command.

In the first days of the 2020 Artsakh War, Mkhitar was surrounded and outnumbered by the enemy. He became a voice of courage and strength for his fellow soldiers. He fought heroically and organized a triage area for the wounded. He walked four hours to get nourishment for his fellow soldiers. He was recognized for his bravery with the Katchariootian Martik medal and was posthumously awarded the Martagan Dzarayootian (Service) medal.

Mkhitar with his mother Astghik

His mother Astghik shared that a few days before the war started, Mkhitar saw the Virgin Mary in his dream. She told him that he would be immortal. Mkhitar was a devout Christian. The minute he would wake up, he would stand by the window and thank God for a peaceful morning. Before going to bed, he would pray to God and ask for a peaceful night. His friends recalled telling him, “Mkho, be careful.” He would reply, “Boys, I had a dream that I will be immortal.” He would then lead his soldiers into battle to protect his homeland. Mkhitar died on October 1, 2020. He is buried at Yerablur. May you rest in peace, our Mkhitar, our immortal hero. Your nation and people will never forget your courage and sacrifices. We honor you by continuing your legacy for a just homeland.

Garik and Baby Mkhitar at Yerablur

Astghik says Mkhitar lives on in her newborn son, who was born on July 15, 2022. He was named after his hero brother, who shines bright as an immortal beacon of hope for his parents and the Armenian nation.

Armenian Weekly