Death toll from Yerevan market explosion rises to 16

YEREVAN, August 16. /TASS/. The death toll from a Sunday explosion and a subsequent fire at Yerevan’s Surmalu wholesale market rose to 16 after Armenian rescuers retrieved the body of another victim from under the rubble on Tuesday morning, the Armenian Emergencies Ministry reported on Tuesday.

“Rescuers have retrieved the body of another person who was killed in the explosion,” the ministry’s press service said.

Currently, 18 people, including a Russian female, are still missing.

TASS