“Symphonic Yerevan” Festival to open on 12 August

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The opening Concert of the “Symphonic Yerevan” International Music Festival will take place in the “Arno Babajanyan” concert hall on August 12 at 19:30. Nikolay Poghosyan (bassoon)and Anahit Dilbaryan (piano) will perform at the concert, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra said in a press release.

Concert Program։ Alexandre Tansman – Sonatina for bassoon and piano, Paul Hindemith – Sonata for bassoon and piano, Claude Debussy – Piano Preludes from the Book I, Henri Dutilleux – “Sarabande et Cortege” for bassoon and piano, Antonio Torriani – Divertimento on themes from Donizetti’s “Lucie di Lammermoor” for bassoon and piano.

14 concerts will be held within the framework of the festival. Alexey Shor is the Composer-In-Residence for the festival.

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC, President Konstantin Ishkhanov) are co-organizers of the Festival. The festival is being conducted with the support of Yerevan Municipality and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the RA.

Armen Press