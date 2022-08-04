Fire in the Greek Hospital in Valoukli

A fire broke out at noon on Thursday in the Greek Hospital in Valoukli, Constantinople.

Shocking images show the transportation of patients and inmates of the nursing home housed in the building complex away from the burning hospital.

The images reported by Anadolu Agency show the flames growing overwhelmingly before they were finally brought under control, almost two hours after the fire broke out; it had broken out at about 12.30pm.

The Mayor of Constantinople, Ekrem Imamoglu, visited the scene, while the 102 patients and elderly people who had to be moved away from the burning building to other hospitals were not harmed by the fire.

The Greek Hospital in Valoukli, which serves the expatriate community of Constantinople, was founded in 1753.

Balıklı Rum Hastanesi’nde yangın! Hastalar tahliye edildi — Tele1 TV (@tele1comtr) August 4, 2022

#Canlı: İstanbul'un Zeytinburnu ilçesindeki Balıklı Rum Hastanesi‘nde çıkan yangına itfaiye ekiplerince müdahale ediliyor https://t.co/RHTVq5hWyn — AA Canlı (@AACanli) August 4, 2022

Balıklı Rum Hastanesi’nde çıkan yangına ekiplerimiz müdahale ediyor. https://t.co/V5A8fOYoUA — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) August 4, 2022

