Russell Crowe, Leading Actor of “The Gladiator,” Will Play the Role of Father Amorth, the World’s Most Famous Exorcist, in a Film

Written by: Tim Daniels

(ZENIT News / Atlanta, 28.06.2022).- Six years after the death of Father Gabriel Amorth, who was undoubtedly the most famous exorcist in the world, a first film is underway about his life.

The Screen Gems production company announced that the filming of “The Pope’s Exorcist” will begin in September 2022 in Ireland. The leading actor will be Russell Crowe, famous worldwide for films such as “Gladiator,” who can be seen in the more recent film “Thor.” “My objective has always been to work with Russell. To collaborate with him in the film ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is truly a dream come true for me,” said Julius Avery, who will direct the film.

Although it’s the first film about the life of a priest who was an exorcist of the diocese of Rome for over 30 years (a time during which he carried out more than 100,000 exorcisms), there is already a precedent in Netflix’s documentary on Father Amorth entitled “The Devil and Father Amorth,” which was a rotund success.

https://zenit.org/2022/06/30/russell-crowe-leading-actor-of-the-gladiator-will-play-the-role-of-father-amorth-the-worlds-most-famous-exorcist-in-a-film/