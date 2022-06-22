Visit of the Kaimakamis of the Princes Islands to Halki seminary

The Kaimakamis of the Princes Islands Dr. Mustafa Ayhan along with other Regional Governors of Constantinople and their associates paid an official visit to the Theological School of Halki.

The state officials were welcomed by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Aravissos, who addressed them appropriately referring to the history of the Theological School and its importance for the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The Abbot then guided the visitors to the classrooms, the church, the library, and the other areas of the School.

Orthodox Times