When the Euphrates Ran Red

Adrian David

In a land south of the Black Sea,

we lived together in peace

for over a thousand years.

Then darkness engulfed us,

and life became a ghastly nightmare.

Reduced to second-class subjects,

we fell prey to the ruthless empire.

Brothers who lived alongside us

turned their backs in scorn,

owing to the entrenched bigotry.

Gendarmes stormed into our homes,

and dragged us out like animals,

leading us on death marches

across the desert as the sun blazed.

Countless skulls lay scattered along the way.

Our homes were torched by the mobs,

devoured by flames of hate.

Our women, abducted, raped, and killed,

succumbing to the fangs of supremacy

Our world turned upside down.

Innocent blood saturated the earth

as humanity came to a standstill.

Headless corpses lay in stagnant ditches,

making the Euphrates run red.

Over one million futures were stolen.

Bidding a tearful goodbye,

we who survived fled our beloved homes,

stricken by fear and distress.

We lost our kin, our land, and our liras.

Yet, the one thing we never lost was our hope.

They strived to wipe us off the map.

But we rose from the ashes and thrived.

The prayers of our forefathers were not in vain.

We Armenians are still here, going strong.

Today, tomorrow, and forevermore.

(In memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide)

Armenian Weekly