The first Divine Liturgy in Agia Paramythia of Fanari after 1970 (VIDEO)

The first Divine Liturgy since 1970 was celebrated today by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in the ruins of the historic Church of Our Lady of Paramythia in the Phanar, known as “Vlah Sarai”.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated by the Archpriests Elder Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, Nektarios of Anthidon, Commissioner of the Holy Sepulchre in Constantinople, Joachim of Prussia, Bishop Andrianos of Halicarnassus, the Consul of Greece in Constantinople Stavros Christodoulides, clergymen and nuns, Archons Offikialioi, and a small number of the faithful from the region of the Phanar.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was welcomed by the President of the Ephorate Committee of Panagia Paramythia – Vlah Sarai, Panteleimon Vigas, who referred to the historic Church and the coordinated initiatives undertaken, after the reacquisition, in 2010, of its title of ownership, for its thorough restoration, as part of the general effort to safeguard, preserve and promote the religious and cultural heritage and the communal property of the Expatriates of Constantinople, which is under the auspices and the unswerving paternal care of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Patriarch Bartholomew congratulated the President of the Ephorate Committee and his colleagues for their tireless efforts for the rescue and restoration of the historic Church of Panagia Paramythia, as well as all those who contribute to this sacred work, and more generally to the preservation of the heritage of the Nation.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times