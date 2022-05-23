Elderly Armenians Suffered Disproportionately in Nagorno-Karabakh War

05/23/2022 Nagorno-Karabakh (International Christian Concern) – A recent report details the abuse against elderly Armenians in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh) war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to Amnesty International’s report, more than half of the documented civilian deaths were elderly. This accounted for 48 elderly civilians, and 30 of whom were killed by Azerbaijani forces during village seizures.

Elderly Armenians suffered violence disproportionately and were often the last to flee. Younger men between the ages of 18 and 55 largely joined the fight against Azerbaijan. When the invading forces made their way into ethnic Armenian towns, only older civilians remained. Failing physical health, disabilities, unstable mental health, and a strong attachment to their homeland meant many resisted leaving. After being forced from their homes, elderly Armenians faced additional challenges receiving aid and livelihood support.

“The Azerbaijani government must ensure that any members of its armed forces responsible for the war crimes committed – including willful killings, torture or inhuman treatment, or enforced disappearances – are prosecuted in fair trials,” a researcher with Amnesty International commented.

The older Armenian populations also survived the first Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from 1988 to 1994.

