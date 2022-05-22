Artsakh of exceptional importance for Armenians: State Minister Beglaryan attends demographic forum in Stepanakert – Public Radio of Armenia

The State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan attended the opening ceremony of the “Future Armenian” initiative’s demographic forum launched in Stepanakert.

Addressing the participants, the State Minister welcomed the idea of ​​holding a forum, which provides an inclusive environment for many professional Armenians to present their observations and proposals for the solution of the demographic problems facing Artsakh.

“Artsakh is of exceptional importance for the Armenians in the past, present and future. Demography is one of the important directions for guaranteeing the future of Artsakh. Therefore, this forum is welcome, and will seriously support the state efforts to develop and implement a demographic strategy,” said the State Minister.

Within the framework of the forum, the State Minister had separate meetings and discussions with a group of members of the initiative, presented his approaches to the issues raised.

