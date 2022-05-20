Former Armenian army chief’s son arrested

Igor Khachaturov, the son of former Armenian army and CSTO chief Yuri Khachaturov, has been arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer at opposition protests in Yerevan, the Investigative Committee of Armenia said in a statement on Friday.

The incident took place at a demonstration on Kievyan Street in the capital on May 17. The man was presumably under the influence of drugs during the attack.

“In order to establish the circumstance, the investigating body decided to carry out a toxicology test. However, Igor Khachaturov refused to provide samples,” the law enforcement agency said.

Khachaturov has been charged under Article 316 of Armenia’s Criminal Code, with a court granting a motion to remand him into custody.

The preliminary investigation continues.

