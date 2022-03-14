Another Restoration work started at the Church of The Holy Sepulcher

HYETERT – The restoration of the Holy Sepulcher’s Floor has been launched with the presence of Leaders of the Greek Orthodox, Catholic and Armenian Churches who signed an agreement on the 27th of May in 2019.

One of Christianity’s holiest sites is also known as the Basilica of the Resurrection. The Tomb of Jesus in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher was renovated by March 2013.

The second phase of renovation in the Holy Sepulcher was agreed by the head of the Christian Communities; Armenian, Greek and Catholics; Francesco Patton custos of Franciscan friars, Theophilos III of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem and Nourhan Manoughian the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem signed an agreement to initiate a project for the restoration of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher’s Floor, on May 27, 2019.

Photos of the launching of the restoration project has been shared on Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s official social account page.

Photos by: Heba Hrimat