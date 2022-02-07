Political analyst: Pipeline to link Persian Gulf and Black Sea to run through Armenia

The pipeline to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea is to run through Armenia, political analyst Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan says.

“Iran has made a final decision not to use the territory of Nakhichevan for the establishment of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor; the pipeline will pass through the territory of Armenia,” he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The analyst says negotiations on the project will continue in Bulgaria soon. The states that are part of the energy corridor – Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Bulgaria and Greece – are expected to sign a relevant agreement.

“Thus, the Iranian side recognizes Syunik as a region of strategic importance for itself in deed, and not only in word. It is also known that an Iranian consulate will soon open in Kapan,” Melik-Shahnazaryan stated.

“Naturally, this is good news. Armenia will finally break through the communication blockade and Turkey’s presence in Artsakh will, in a sense, be compensated by Iran’s presence in Syunik.

“However, these geopolitical and geo-economic reshuffling also poses a serious problem for us. In particular, Armenia’s opportunity to make decisions on issues of vital importance to it is practically nullified.

“This is not the only problem. What is also important is that Armenia is left empty-handed in this regional reshuffling. Or rather, we are being offered only crumbs. Meanwhile, we can at least raise the issue of [Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh towns] Hadrut and Shushi.

“I realize that Armenia is the defeated side in the war, but I also know the reasons for that. Incidentally, Moscow, Baku, Tehran and all other capitals know it as well. Accordingly, the issue of Hadrut and Shushi and, in case of a good job, also Karvachar’s issue are still relevant. Unless, of course, the traitorous authorities sell them for dividends expected in exchange for gas transit and other similar projects,” the analyst said.

Panorama.AM