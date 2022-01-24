Armenian duduk player Arsen Petrosyan nominated for Songlines Music Awards 2022

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian duduk player Arsen Petrosyan has been nominated for the prestigious Songlines Music Awards 2022 in the “Best Artist” category with his album “Hokin Janapar.”

Songlines Music Awards is a prestigious international award ceremony, being held for the 14th time. Every year, talented musicians from different countries of the world are nominated for the award, which gets widely covered by the international media. Votes for artists and groups can be cast here. Voting will be open until January 31.

Petrosyan’s “Hokin Janapar” album released in London is widely spread all over the world. Next month, Arsen will tour around a number of European cities to present the album.

Arsen Petrosyan was born in 1994 in Charentsavan. Despite his young age, Arsen is involved in international activities, following in the footsteps and advice of duduk master Jivan Gasparyan and his teacher Gevorg Dabaghyan. At the same time, he has paved the way through various collaborations, working with legendary rock guitarist Steve Hackett, composer Ihab Darwish, oud player Omar Bashir and others.

Arsen Petrosyan has toured Europe, North America, Central Asia, the Middle East and the Caucasus.

His works have been presented by Medici.tv, Mezzo TV, BR-KLASSIK, as well as BBC Persia and other media. Arsen Petrosyan’s first solo album – “Charentsavan: Music for Duduk” was released in 2015 in the USA and was a great success.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu