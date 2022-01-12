Third Armenian soldier confirmed dead as a result of Azerbaijani provocstion

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Another Armenian soldier has been confirmed dead as a result of Azerbaijani provocation, he Ministry of Defense reports.

The body of Vahan Babayan (born in 2003) was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the zone of intensive exchange of fire after the Azerbaijani provocation in the eastern direction of the frontier on January 11.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and expresses support to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.

The condition of the two wounded servicemen is stable, their lives are not in danger.

Two other soldiers were confirmed killed on Tuesday.

