The Ecumenical Patriarch honored the memory of his predecessor, Patriarch Basil III

On Friday, January 7, 2022, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew went to the Holy Monastery of Zoodochos Pigi in Valoukli, where he performed a Trisagion for the repose of the soul of His predecessor Patriarch Basil III.

Then the Ecumenical Patriarch blessed and cut the New Year’s vasilopita of the Monastery and wished a blessed new year to the nuns who are ministering there from the Hermitage of Akritochori, Serres.

Orthodox Times