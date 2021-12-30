Armenian government lifts ban on imports of Turkish goods

The Armenian government has lifted the ban on imports of products of Turkish origin imposed after the 44-day war in Artsakh, Yerevan.Today reports.

The ban came into effect on 31 December 2020 and was further extended by six months in June this year.

It was imposed in retaliation for Ankara’s support to Azerbaijan in last year’s war against Artsakh and deployment of mercenaries to the conflict zone.

Over two weeks ago, the Armenian Ministry of Economy said that another six-month extension of the ban was likely, however the government made no such decision since then.

The ban remains in force until December 31, thus it will no longer be in place starting from January 1.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/12/30/Armenia-imports-Turkey/2621767