Armenia allows its airline to operate charter flights from Yerevan to Istanbul

YEREVAN, December 30. /TASS/. The civil aviation authorities of Armenia have given permission to the Flyone Armenia airline to operate charter flights on the route Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan, Chairman of the company’s board Aram Ananyan told TASS.

“Several days ago, Flyone Armenia applied to the aviation authorities of Armenia and Turkey for permission to operate charter flights on the Yerevan – Istanbul – Yerevan route. We thank the Armenian aviation authorities for their positive response,” he said, adding that the company is now awaiting permission from the Turkish side.

On December 16, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara is considering applications of Turkish and Armenian airlines to operate flights on the Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul route.

Despite the common border, Armenia and Turkey do not have diplomatic relations. In 2009, in Zurich, the foreign ministers of the two states signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and on the principles of relations, but these documents were not ratified. On March 1, 2018, Yerevan announced the cancellation of the protocols.

Earlier, Ankara and Yerevan announced the appointment of special representatives for the normalization of bilateral relations.

