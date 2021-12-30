ANNOUNCEMENT OF ALEXANDRIA PATRIARCHATE

The ancient Patriarchate of Alexandria expresses its deepest sorrow at the synodal decision of the Russian Patriarchate to establish an Exarchate within the normal limits of the jurisdiction of the Ancient Church of Alexandria, a decision taken in the midst of the Nativity of Christ and the divine Epiphany, during which Christ the King of Peace is projected.

The Patriarchate of Alexandria will continue to carry out its pastoral duties towards the flock which has been entrusted to it by the Lord, which fall under the spiritual legacies of the great Greek Fathers of the Church, who, according to the modern Russian theologian the late Fr. George Florovsky, left an indelible mark on Orthodox Theology and the Church.

The decision of the Russian Patriarchate will be discussed at an upcoming session of the Synod of οθρ Patriarchate, at which time relevant decisions will be taken.

In the Patriarchate, 30th December 2021

From the Chief Secretariat of the Holy Synod

https://www.patriarchateofalexandria.com/en/anakoinwoen-patriarxeioy-alexandreias-30122021