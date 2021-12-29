Arayik Harutyunyan: The people and authorities of Artsakh will never accept any status within Azerbaijan

The people and authorities of Artsakh will never accept any status within Azerbaijan, and the security of the country is and will be further ensured by the Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping troops, Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan stated on Wednesday during a meeting with staff members of schools from Hadrut and Shushi.

The president’s remarks came when answering the teachers’ questions and concerns about the future and security, the press service at the President’s office reported.

Harutyunyan also spoke of the social problems of the displaced citizens, noting that today the state spares no effort to completely solve the housing problem, as well as to provide them with work and other social guarantees. Within this context, the Head of the State emphasized that, according to his instruction, giving priority to the displaced citizens will be among the most important principles of the recruitment policy in all structures of Artsakh.

Artsakh president voiced his gratitude to all the teachers of the schools and employees of the art institutions of the occupied communities, who despite the difficult social and living conditions continue to diligently carry out their job, in this difficult period ensuring uninterrupted educational process for the displaced pupils. Arayik Harutyunyan also noted that from September 1, 2022, schools and kindergartens of Hadrut and Shushi will have new separate buildings in capital Stepanakert.

