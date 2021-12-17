President Sarkissian draws UNICEF Representative’s attention to problems of children in border regions

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian received today the newly appointed UNICEF Representative in Armenia Christine Weigand.

President Sarkissian congratulated Christine Weigand on assuming office, expressing confidence that she would invest all her energy in the implementation of effective programs for children in our country.

Christine Weigand briefed President Sarkissian on the programs to be implemented by the UNICEF Armenia Office, noting that the office will continue to cooperate with government agencies and stakeholders so that children in Armenia can enjoy their rights to live, develop, receive education and be protected.

The interlocutors discussed programs aimed at children’s health, healthy lifestyle, education, social protection, and stressed the importance of providing equal opportunities for all children. President Sarkissian also referred to the problems of children in border areas, proposing to pay more attention to them.

They exchanged views on the implementation of joint programs with the Office of the President of the Republic.

Christine Weigand also praised the activities of President Sarkissian’s wife Nune Sarkissian as UNICEF ombudsman for children.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu