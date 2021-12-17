HyeTert celebrates its 20th Anniversary

HYETERT – HyeTert will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a live program to be simultaneously broadcast on Youtube & Facebook. Established with the advice and endorsement of Late Patriarch Mesrob II, and by the administrators of Hyelist, HyeTert aggregates and archives news of interest to Istanbul Armenian community within and beyond Turkey. HyeTert editors & live program hosts Ayda Erbal & Tamar Karasu will be joined by prominent members of Istanbul Armenian community who witnessed the creation of HyeTert and were part of the intracommunity discussions since then.
HyeTert / ՀայԹերթ
20 Yıl / 20 Տարի / 20 Years
Katılımcılar / Մասնակիցներ / Participants
Aram Kalenderoğlu
Arda Çavdar
Armaveni Miroğlu
Berj Manukyan
Harut Kurumlu
Ira Tzourou
Kirkor Döşemeciyan
Nazaret Davityan
Rafi Bilal
Roy Küçükateş
Sarkis Adam
Sibil Pektorosoğlu
Vağarşag Büyüksimkeşyan
Moderatörler / Հաղորդավարներ / Moderators
Ayda Erbal / Tamar Karasu
https://www.facebook.com/Hyetert – https://www.youtube.com/Hyetert
18 Aralık / Դեկտեմբեր / December 2021 Cumartesi / Շաբաթ / Saturday
20.00 Istanbul & Beirut – 17.00 London – 12.00 NYC – 09.00 LA – 21.00 Yerevan
