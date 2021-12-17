HyeTert celebrates its 20th Anniversary

HYETERT – HyeTert will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a live program to be simultaneously broadcast on Youtube & Facebook. Established with the advice and endorsement of Late Patriarch Mesrob II, and by the administrators of Hyelist, HyeTert aggregates and archives news of interest to Istanbul Armenian community within and beyond Turkey. HyeTert editors & live program hosts Ayda Erbal & Tamar Karasu will be joined by prominent members of Istanbul Armenian community who witnessed the creation of HyeTert and were part of the intracommunity discussions since then.

HyeTert / ՀայԹերթ

20 Yıl / 20 Տարի / 20 Years

Katılımcılar / Մասնակիցներ / Participants



Aram Kalenderoğlu

Arda Çavdar

Armaveni Miroğlu

Berj Manukyan

Harut Kurumlu

Ira Tzourou

Kirkor Döşemeciyan

Nazaret Davityan

Rafi Bilal

Roy Küçükateş

Sarkis Adam

Sibil Pektorosoğlu

Vağarşag Büyüksimkeşyan

Moderatörler / Հաղորդավարներ / Moderators

Ayda Erbal / Tamar Karasu

https://www.facebook.com/Hyetert – https://www.youtube.com/Hyetert

18 Aralık / Դեկտեմբեր / December 2021 Cumartesi / Շաբաթ / Saturday

20.00 Istanbul & Beirut – 17.00 London – 12.00 NYC – 09.00 LA – 21.00 Yerevan