UN Armenia hosts virtual discussion, “The Role of Education in Combatting Genocide Denial”

On December 9, the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations and the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect organized a virtual discussion, entitled “The Role of Education in Combatting Genocide Denial,” dedicated to the role of education in countering the denial of atrocity crimes and prevention of genocide.

Video messages were addressed to the participants of the events by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan and Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu.

The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan; executive director of the Global Center for Responsibility to Protect Savita Pawnday, Columbia University lecturer Dr. Khatchig Mouradian; professor of history at Clark University Dr. Taner Akçam; executive director of Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Center Tali Nates; program manager of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Andrea Gittleman; and deputy executive director of Auschwitz Institute for the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities Jack Mayerhofer delivered their remarks.

The participants of the event discussed new forms of denial of atrocity crimes and their implication on the realization of the right to truth and justice of the victims of genocide․ In this context, the impact of traditional and new media, as well as crucial role of education were highlighted in preserving the historical memory, remembrance of past genocides and countering denialist narratives.

The event concluded with a cultural performance featuring a work of Komitas performed by Karine Poghosyan, New York based pianist of Armenian origin.

Armenian Weekly