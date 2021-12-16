Hye Hopes 2nd Annual Telethon to Support Education in Syunik, Armenia

Hye Hopes 2nd Annual Telethon flyer

GLENDALE—Hye Hopes will host its 2nd annual Telethon, airing Live from 6 to 9 p.m. PST, on Monday, December 20. This year, the funds raised during the telethon will support the students, teachers, and schools of Armenia’s Syunik region.

Hye Hopes is celebrating its one-year anniversary! In the span of a year, your contributions have allowed Hye Hopes to equip schools in the Syunik region with innovative technology, essential educational resources, and staff development. Since its inception, Hye Hopes has successfully completed two 8-week sessions, and is looking forward to the completion of its third 8-week session in December.

In an effort to continue to support the students, teachers and schools in the Syunik region, Hye Hopes is hopeful the telethon will provide much needed financial support to continue providing educational resources for the schools in Kapan, Goris and Verishen. They have announced their next phase —delivering essential educational resources and technology to the schools in Meghri and Sisian.

The telethon will feature special performance and appearances by: California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, Araksya Karpetyan of Good Morning LA Fox 11, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Superintendent Glendale Unified School District Dr. Vivian Ekchian, composer and musician Greg Hosharian, Element Band’s Ara Dabandjian, musician Shant Massayan, actress/playwright Lori Tatoulian, and other special local and state elected officials.

Joining throughout the United States are special guests from Boston, New York, Tennessee, Detroit, Chicago and Los Angeles. Student leadership from our High School Armenian Clubs of Hoover, GHS, CVHS, and Clark Magnet will also be presenting and performing at the telethon. Hye Hopes will be connecting live with the students in Kapan and Verishen during the telethon.

Please join Hye Hopes on YouTube live, Monday, December 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. PST. For more information and to donate early visit the website or email Hye Hopes at info@hyehopes.org.

Asbarez