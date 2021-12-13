Hard Rock Cafe® announces opening in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Hard Rock® announces the opening of the brand’s first Hard Rock Cafe® in Armenia. Hard Rock Cafe® Yerevan will be setting foot into down town to Armenian capital in 2022.

Yerevan is over 2800 years old, and with its remarkable cultural and historical heritage the city is also a fresh international center for IT solutions, a progressive and multicultural capital on the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the East and the West.

Hard Rock Cafe® Yerevan is located in the historical and touristic center of the city: The Republic Square with the History Museum, Government buildings and many hotels, as well as Northern Avenue – a chic promenade with multiple shops, cocktail bars and clubs – are just a few minutes away. This contemporary restaurant and bar is the first of its kind to have a flair of modern interior design featuring a classy, sleek and uncluttered set up with Instagram-worthy spots for fans.

New Hard Rock Cafe® Yerevan will be located on Pushkin street, 3-1. The 1000-square meter outlet accommodates up to 290 guests, which consists of both indoor and outdoor dining spaces across two floors and a stage for live entertainment. The upper floor holds the indoor area and the rock shop. Local guests and visitors to Yerevan can enjoy the one-of-a-kind live music and entertainment from the indoor dining space located on the lower ground floor of the cafe. The highlight of the cafe, is building renowned not only for its unique architecture and location, but also for its history.

Guests at the Hard Rock Cafe®Yerevan get to take a walk through the memorabilia walls, of which displays a series of iconic memorabilia from legendary musicians around the globe. Over the years, the memorabilia has become a signature feature of Hard Rock Cafes celebrating unique pieces donated by or bought from popular rock stars from different eras.

At Hard Rock Cafe® Yerevan, guests are provided with a selection of authentic flavors with the freshest high-quality ingredients from Hard Rock’s menu, featuring the Original Legendary® Burger from the Signature Steak Burgers series, mouthwatering Specialty Entrees, Bar Bites, selection of salads, sandwiches and desserts. The cafe also offers a variety of beverages, from draft beers & wines, handcrafted cocktails including Hard Rock’s signature Hurricane Cocktail to Alternative Rock alcohol-free selections. Hard Rock’s world-renowned Rock Shop, located within the cafe, offers a rock star shopping experience for collectors and fans, carrying music-inspired merchandise like the classic tees, hats, pins, glassware and accessories.

The franchise rights for the territory of Yerevanbelong to Dome Arena company, established by the Food Republic company and the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF).

“We are glad that Yerevan – Armenia became a member of the Hard Rock family in the year of the 50th anniversary of our company. We will create around 100 directs jobs and we believe this will have a positive impact on the hospitality industry. We promise to bring the spirit and philosophy of the brand to a country rich in musical and food traditions by presenting a modern vision of a remarkable restaurant. Amazing experience and acquaintance with the world musical culture are only a small part of what awaits Armenia after arrival of Hard Rock Cafe® Yerevan.” said Anibal Fernandez, Vice President of Franchise Operations, Hard Rock International

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.

Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming’s 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu