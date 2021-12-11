Robert Kocharyan: We will continue our struggle, all fabricated cases will be cracked

Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan issued a statement on Friday, commenting on the release of the three opposition lawmakers from pre-trial detention.

“In the way of restoring justice an important step was taken as three members of ‘Armenia’ bloc – Armen Charchyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan – were released after long months of illegal imprisonment,” Kocharyan said, adding: “It was clear from the beginning their persecution had nothing to do with justice. This was an absolute iniquity which was evident to people even without any knowledge in legal affairs but not for the prosecutors and some judges.”

In Kocharyan’s words, breaking the chain of lawlessness was a result of united and coordinated struggle.

“We will continue our struggle, all fabricated cases will be cracked, and I assure that officials responsible for these offenses will feel the power of justice on their own skin,” added Kocharyan.

