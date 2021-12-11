First batch of new buses to roll out into the streets of Yerevan on Sunday

The first batch of new buses will roll out into the streets of Yerevan on Sunday, December 13., the City hall informs.

Passengers can enter only through the front door, pay at the beginning of the journey through coin accepting devices, and at the end of the journey get out of the bus through the back door.

Before switching to the unified electronic ticketing system, the payment device will accept only 100 dram coins.

The Yerevan City Hall has purchased 211 new buses.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu