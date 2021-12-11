“Armenian Sniper” Gary Chivichyan scores his first NBA G League points

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Sensation Gary Chivichyan scored his first points in the NBA G League for the Agua Caliente Clippers as they defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors in Ontario, California, Zartonk Media reports.

The “Armenian Sniper” entered the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in front of a large group of Armenian supporters who were chanting “We Want Gary” throughout the game as they donned Armenian flags. The crowd cheered loudly after Chivichyan’s triple.

The match against the Warriors marked Chivichyan’s first G League game in an already busy career, seeing him be a member of 3 teams in his career. He started his career in the G League after he was drafted by the Lakeland Magic. This was followed by 2 subsequent trades to the Iowa Wolfpack and eventually the Agua Caliente Clippers. On October 23, Gary become the first ever Armenian to be drafted into the NBA G League. The LA born player was drafted by the Lakeland Magic in the second round with the seventh pick of the draft.

In June of 2020, Chivichyan broke the news as he was a nominee for the ESPYS 2020 Honorary Outstanding Senior award, becoming the first Armenian nominee in the history of the ESPYS awards.

Chivichyan joins Andre Spight Mkrtchyan, A.J Hess, and Ryan Boatright as the only 4 Armenian National Basketball team players to play in the NBA G League.

Last night, Armenian sensation Gary Chivichyan scored his first G League points for the @acclippers. 🙏 Congrats, @GaryChivichyan! pic.twitter.com/xkXMsfPD1W — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 10, 2021

