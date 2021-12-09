No: 410, 9 December 2021, Press Release Regarding the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime

9 December 2021 is the 6th anniversary of the UN General Assembly resolution, co-sponsored by Turkey, that marked the day as the “International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime”. Today is also the 73rd anniversary of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The Convention signifies the international community’s commitment to prevent and punish this most serious crime and provides its legal definition under international law.

Genocide can only be prevented by the joint and sincere efforts of the whole of society. It is important that the states fulfill their obligations arising from the Genocide Convention in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Convention. In this context, the Convention should not be eroded and the term genocide, which has a strict legal definition, should not be used randomly. Any misuse of this term based on shallow political interests will constitute an utter disservice to the fundamental principles of maintaining international peace, security and stability as enshrined in the UN Charter.

Traditionally maintaining a strong humanitarian approach throughout its history, Turkey continues to provide shelter for the victims of persecution, oppression, violence and terrorism. Attempts by ill-intended circles aimed at mischaracterization of this deep-rooted tradition will prove nothing other than an utter black propaganda based on distortion of historical facts.

On this occasion, we respectfully commemorate all victims of the crime of genocide and call on the international community to strengthen the joint efforts at preventing the recurrence of such grave crimes humanity faces.

Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Dışişleri Bakanlığı