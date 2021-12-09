Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. Young Kim on situation after 44-day war

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the US, had a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Young Kim (R – California), member of House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Ambassador Makunts and Congresswoman Kim discussed issues related to the situation after the 44-day war in Artsakh.

The Ambassador stressed that bellicose and destructive statements by the leadership of Azerbaijan undermine the efforts aimed at restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Ambassador Makunts emphasized the importance of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. She stressed the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu