Russia ready to mediate in normalization of Armenian-Turkish ties — diplomat

According to Maria Zakharova, this process “will definitely improve the overall situation in the region and contribute to an atmosphere of good-neighborliness and trust”

MOSCOW, November 25. / TASS /. The Russian side confirms that Yerevan sought Moscow’s mediation assistance for the normalization of bilateral ties between Armenia and Turkey and is ready to respond to this request, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on Thursday.

“I can confirm that Armenia asked for the assistance to mediate between Yerevan and Ankara. Russia is interested [in this issue], and, as you know, has repeatedly talked about it and even made some efforts to normalize Armenian-Turkish relations. Our country is ready to continue helping in every possible way,” the diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, this process “will definitely improve the overall situation in the region and contribute to an atmosphere of good-neighborliness and trust, which is crucial now,” the diplomat went on to say.

“When some new issues appear, we will certainly report on them <…>. Of course, if this does not harm the negotiation process, concerning its vulnerability,” Zakharova pointed out.

On Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan stated that Yerevan had asked Moscow to provide mediation assistance in normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations.

